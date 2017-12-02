Winter sports get under way

The lull between the fall and the winter sports seasons has come to an end, as the Dogies and Lady Dogies officially began their respective practices on Monday for the second season of high school sports in Wyoming. From the court to the mat to the pool, the NHS teams are now hard at work preparing for their quickly approaching season openers.

Head Dogie basketball coach Allen Von Eye is returning for his 12th year at the helm, and has all but one player returning from last year’s team. The practice gym was filled to capacity with ballers brushing up on fundamentals and getting in shape when the squad got together on Monday.