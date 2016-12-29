Fire claims Upton motel

Posted by Jess Yarnes on December 29th, 2016

Alexis Barker 

NLJ Reporter

Fire fighters responded to a blaze at Upton’s only hotel on Monday night after a reported explosion at the structure, and officials reported on Tuesday morning that all of the occupants made it safely out of the building before it was completely engulfed in flames.

According to Upton Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Strong, early in the morning on December 27, the department was paged to respond to “an explosion at the Weston Inn Motel.” The Newcastle Volunteer Fire Department and Weston County Fire Protection District were called for mutual aid immediately.

“Upon arrival of the command unit the structure was fully involved in flames. All occupants were accounted for and safe,” stated a press release issued by Tiffony Riehemann, the Weston County Fire Protection District’s Public Information Officer.

Commission grapples with the move

Posted by Jess Yarnes on December 29th, 2016

Officials unsure which county offices to relocate

Alexis Barker

NLJ Reporter

Earlier this year, Weston County purchased the old Pinnacle Bank building to help ease crowding at the Weston County Courthouse by turning the former bank into an annex. The intent of purchasing the building was to save money by avoiding a costly expansion project at the Weston County Courthouse, and through rental savings resulting from the ability to house the Weston County Extension office in a building owned by the county.

The Weston County Commissioners want to start using the space, and asked other county officials at their meeting on December 20 to present proposals for which offices would be housed in the annex, along with any costs and plans associated with moving those personnel to the new location. No plans have officially been made at this point, but the commissioners requested that multiple proposals be created and put before them during the first meeting of 2017 so they can get the ball rolling on a move.

Top stories from each month of 2016

Posted by Jess Yarnes on December 29th, 2016

filephoto2016small

January

• Less than two weeks after the long-delayed draft Environmental Impact Statement was finally issued by the U.S. Forest Service, Rare Element Resources announced a request to suspend its proposed Bear Lodge mining project, citing challenges related to depressed commodity prices and a lack of financial capital. Speaking to the NLJ, RER Vice-President for Government and Community Relations George Byers emphasized the financial strain the delayed draft EIS has placed on the company.

• The Newcastle City Council invited lawmakers that represent Newcastle in the Wyoming State Legislature to discuss economic issues and possible solutions for financial shortfalls encountered by local governments, particularly those in smaller, less affluent communities in Wyoming, to a gathering at City Hall, where they learned that the state isn’t likely to increase its investment in communities anytime soon.

February

• A massive search for a missing child brought countless residents of Weston County together over the Valentine’s Day weekend, and they have remained united in support for her family and each other after the child tragically died at the local hospital a few hours after being found. People from all walks of life ventured out in near blizzard conditions late Saturday afternoon to find two-year old Miira Williams when word began to spread that she had wandered away from her home southeast of Upton and become lost, and people from all corners of Weston County— and beyond— tracked the saga for hours on social media as searchers trudged through the snow and wind to find her.

Minors allowed in Miners

Posted by Jess Yarnes on December 29th, 2016

Alexis Barker

NLJ Reporter

When Miners on Main opened recently, it began serving alcohol under the “bar and grill” liquor license held by Isabella’s LLC, but a number of questions arose for owner Hattie Conley, who is the only bar and grill license holder in Newcastle, which means that no precedent has been set to govern what she can and can’t do with the license.

She approached the Newcastle City Council on December 19 to question whether or not persons under the age of 21 were allowed in the new addition, which acts as additional serving space for the facility.

“What are our options? What can we do? What is the state doing at this point? At this point, we have been told it was fine to have dining on each side,” declared Conley. She was curious as to whether or not people under the age of 21 are allowed to dine on the bar side of the establishment under the law, and if not she wanted to know if the council had the authority to allow it.

Local contractor gets fairgrounds bid

Posted by Jess Yarnes on December 29th, 2016

Alexis Barker

NLJ Reporter

On November 1, the Weston County Commissioners made the decision, after bids came in higher than budgets allowed for, to rebid a project to rebuild the roof of the Youth Exhibit Hall at the Weston County Fairgrounds. During the December 6 meeting of the commission, County Administrator Dan Blakeman, who was joined by Heath Turbiville of HDR Architecture, shared that the new bids had recently been opened and presented one from a local contractor that was well within the budget amount.

The commissioners took time to look over the bids, and quickly determined there was a bid in the bunch significantly lower than others. Turbiville could not provide a definite answer for the large difference in the bid amounts, but he did credit some of the difference to travel expenses and the size of the various contractors who submitted bids.

