Trustees approve 2017-18 schools budget

On July 19, the Weston County School District No. 1 board of trustees approved the budget for fiscal year 2018. The $13,985,323.56 budget is less than the fiscal 2017 budget of $14,120,778.57.

The budget has a number of line items, including the budgets for Newcastle Elementary School and Newcastle Middle School, secondary education, special education and activities.

Over $2 million is budgeted for the elementary school, which educates students from kindergarten through fifth grade.

The middle school budget is $961,139.28. The school serves the sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Its activity budget is $119,733.76.