The Pink Lady of NHS

All decked out in pink attire, possibly including a pink wig, pink tattoos, pink necklace, or a pink light up bracelet— and always long, pink, feather eye-lashes— it’s not difficult to spot Newcastle High School’s Diana McCormack at an NHS sporting event on a cancer awareness night.

And you can be certain that if there is a Pink event happening at the school, it was spearheaded by McCormack. The NHS secretary began the campaign to raise awareness— and money— for cancer in 2009 as she followed her children in their sporting events.

“I went up to Sundance for basketball and they had their Pink thing, so when I came back home (then NHS activity director) Todd [Quigley] and I brainstormed to get something going here,” she explained. “We started with basketball, and it has expanded to the other sports as well.”