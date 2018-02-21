Stories bring back memories of my younger days

Dear Editor,

Hi Leonard, I was just looking at the picture accompanying the story, “Moving Up Main Street” on page six of last week’s paper.

There have been many occupants in the Michaels Building, but in the 1940 & 50’s it was Kimport’s Variety 5 & 10 cent store. When you went in to shop Mr. Kimport made you feel like you were sized up as a shoplifter as he would watch and follow you around till you paid and left the store.

I like to comment on some little things that bring memories of my younger days.

—Jack Holwell