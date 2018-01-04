No decision yet on salvage bill

A bill with Black Hills Auto Salvage for a vehicle held as evidence in a fatal accident is still unpaid as Weston County works with the Wyoming Highway Patrol to decide who will cover the bill.

On Dec. 5, Weston County Sheriff Bryan Colvard and Weston County Attorney William Curley informed the Weston County Commissioners that the county is likely responsible for paying the $9,543 bill, originally $19,086 before Black Hills Auto Salvage owner Kelly Stith cut the bill in half. The bill was accrued over a period of 511 days while Stith held a vehicle involved in a fatal accident inside one of the bays of his garage.