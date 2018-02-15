LYNDA MARIE ELLETT COKER

July 30, 1947–Jan. 29, 2018

Lynda Marie Ellett was born July 30, 1947, in Sturgis, S.D., the youngest of two daughters to Harold and Edna Ellett. Lynda spent her childhood and beginning of her adult life in Sturgis. She was active in school, ran the hurdles and was on the debate team. She later graduated from beauty school.

In 1964, Lynda went on a blind date and met the man for whom she would spend the rest of her life. Married on New Year’s Eve 1964, rare was the time that she wasn’t with her husband, Harvey Joe “Pete” Coker. Together, they had three children: Michael Glen ,now in Parkland, Wash., with his fiancée Sonya, Mark Alen, now in Federal Way, Wash., with his wife Melissa, and Michelle Marie (Shelli), now in Scappoose, Ore., with her husband Dennis. She had 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild upon her passing.

Lynda worked for the Rapid City Journal for 24 years as the distributor for Newcastle, Wyo. Upon retirement, she and Pete moved to North Central Arkansas on their 15 acres. She went to work for Silver Dollar City in a variety of roles, working there for eight years. Working in a theme park, Lynda visited with people from all over the world. If you knew her, a job allowing her to visit and learn was a dream job for her.

Lynda was a wife first and always, a loving mother and example to her kids, a Marine wife (toughest job in the Corps), and a very strong presence both in Newcastle, and later in Yellville, Ark., where she moved after retirement. She was a Scout leader, a softball coach, and a very active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Most knew Lynda for her crafts. If there was something she couldn’t do, she would learn. She made wedding and birthday cakes, cut hair, quilted, sewed, knitted, crocheted, baked, cooked, canned, made and painted ceramics, gardened, and so much more.

Lynda passed on Jan. 29, 2018, surrounded by her children. She was a loving lady, quick with a smile and always with a helping hand.

Services will be March 31st at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Newcastle.