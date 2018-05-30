Longhorns rally after loss

It took nearly a dozen games, but Newcastle’s senior Babe Ruth team suffered its first loss of the season at a tournament in Gillette over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to team spokesman Jay Whitney, the Newcastle Longhorns were taken down in the first round of the tourney by the Casper Crush.

“Newcastle was plagued with multiple fielding errors, which Casper was able to capitalize on, while the Longhorn offense struggled to generate baserunners,” Whitney reported, noting that the Casper team topped Newcastle 11-0 in the tournament opener.