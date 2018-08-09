Living and loving that cowboy life

Troftgruben wins at first junior rodeo

Some fifth-grade boys want to be firefighters or astronauts when they grow up, while others hope to become NBA stars, pilots or actors. But one 10-year-old Newcastle Elementary School student wants to be a cowboy, and his dream is already coming true.

Weston County Junior Rodeo Reserve All-Around Junior Cowboy Teddy Troftgruben isn’t waiting to grow up. Instead, he’s already taking home the hardware in his first official rodeo.

Troftgruben admitted that he was very nervous for his first rodeo in an interview with the News Letter Journal during a practice session before the big event, but with the help of his main mentor Alysha Engle and many others, Troftgruben knew how to handle himself in each new experience.