Little League numbers recover

Little League Baseball is underway in Newcastle, and kids, parents, and coaches are all ready to shake off their cabin fever. Little League board president Brian Mefford told the News Letter Journal that while the league’s numbers were down a few years’ prior, interest in the community seems stable as of late.

Due to the downturn in the local economy about three years ago, numbers were as low as 80, though participation had previously been up to around 130 kids. Mefford is confident that local interest is back up and growing in the Newcastle community.

“We have a lot of parents and volunteers that, thankfully, fill coaching positions,” said Mefford, also stating that umpires are also volunteers. “We couldn’t do it without the parents’ and volunteers’ hard work and efforts.”