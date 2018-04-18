LEONA ELEANOR QUEST

Aug. 13, 1916–April 5, 2018

Comforted by family, Eleanor Quest passed away peacefully April 5, 2018, at age 101. Eleanor was born on the family homestead Aug. 13, 1916, to Ottelo (Pence) and Henry Clay George.

Except for temporary moves to Missouri, she grew up with her sisters Elmorine and Betty on the same Weston County, Wyo., ranch. Her education took place in nearby country schools, and high school in Upton. To attend school in town, she boarded with relatives in Upton for a time, then in a cabin with her sister on a ranch close to town.

After graduation, she taught in a country school until being disqualified by getting married. She taught in the country again during World War II as the nation experienced a shortage of teachers.

Eleanor married Herbert Quest on Aug. 3,1935, in Custer, S.D. She joined him on the Quest family ranch a few miles from her family’s place. A small log cabin was their home for the first 16 years. The couple had one son, Herbert Jr., in 1936. They worked the ranch until retiring in the late 1980s. They prized the lifelong friendships made during this time.

Herb and Eleanor very much enjoyed travel. Trips through Canada, the western United States, Missouri and a memorable trip to Hawaii were favorites. They attended a World’s Fair in San Francisco, Calif. Some years, multiple trips to Yellowstone National Park were made, depending on which guests passed through the ranch and needed guides.

After retiring, they moved to Upton for four years, then to Buffalo, Wyo., to live with Herbert Jr. and Bonnie Quest, who provided many years of caring support. Herbert Sr. passed away in 1995 after 60 years of

marriage. Eleanor formed many lasting friendships in Buffalo. Members of the Church of Christ were like family. Agape Manor became her home in 2014 and was a wonderful place for her. A last move to Lasting Legacy Assisted Living in Billings, Mont., gave her the joy of a steady stream of visits from her large local family. It was truly a blessing seeing her playing with great-great-grandkids up to 100 years younger.

Eleanor greatly valued these times with friends and family. Her generation experienced many trials and historic achievements. It was a treat to hear her perspective, especially about those folks she felt lacked common sense. She loved a good laugh. Her life could be described as simple and focused on others. Material possessions were not a priority, but a good visit or card game were. She taught us many lessons about graciously accepting life’s gifts.

Eleanor is survived by her son, Herb Quest Jr.; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Davis; grandsons, Rick (Debby) Quest and Randy (Annette) Quest; great-grandchildren, Brandi (Judd) Norman, Rikki (Chris) Rumph, Tyler (Jai) Quest and Audrey Quest; great-great-grandchildren, Mason, Tommy, Gracie, Mikki, Lucas, Jacquelyn, Mahliah, Dylynn and another set of twins expected shortly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ottelo and Clay; husband, Herbert; sisters, Elmorine and Betty; niece, Nancy; and beloved great-grandson, Mitch.

Cremation has taken place under the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel.

A Celebration of Life will be held at City Church, 407 Wicks Ln., Billings, Mont., at 11 a.m., Saturday April 28, with Pastor Dave Johnson officiating.

The family thanks Agape Manor and Lasting Legacy for their outstanding, compassionate care.