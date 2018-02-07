LAVONNE L. FRIED

July 27, 1916—February 2, 2018

LaVonne L. “Grandma Bonnie” Fried, 101, of Newcastle, Wyo., passed away Feb. 2, 2018, with family at her side. She was born July 27, 1916, in Devil’s Lake, N.D., the daughter of Henry and Pearl White. Bonnie was raised in Devil’s Lake where she met the love of her life, “her “Jim.” The couple was married in 1940, remaining married for 61 years until Jim’s death in 2001. Bonnie then lived on the Fried homestead at Fried, N.D., 10 miles north of Jamestown, where she and Jim had three children. After leaving the farm, Bonnie raised her family, supported Jim in his work endeavors, and later began selling women’s clothing. Bonnie and Jim and their family then lived in various cities throughout North Dakota and Minnesota before moving to Billings, Mont. While living in Billings, Bonnie worked at the Eastern Montana College Bookstore, and earned an associate’s degree in business. Before leaving Billings, Bonnie and Jim worked together at MetraPark Arena. Bonnie and Jim then moved to Sheridan, Wyo., where Bonnie returned to the retail clothing business. In later years, Jim and Bonnie moved to Newcastle, where they resided until their deaths.

Bonnie joined the Fargo, N.D., Grand Chapter of Eastern Star. While living in Fargo, Bonnie served as the Worthy Mother of Rainbow Girls, where her daughters were members. Bonnie was very proud to become an Honorary Member of Eastern Star Mecca Chapter #5 after having remained with the Fargo Chapter for 50 years. Bonnie was always proud of having graduated from Devil’s Lake High School, having attended her 50th and 70th Class Reunions. Bonnie also belonged to “Red Hats” in Newcastle, where she especially loved wearing one of her many red hats.

Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her family. She liked traveling with Jim, reading the newspaper front-to-back, loved to sew, play cards, and paint. Her favorite pastime, though, was dancing! Bonnie thoroughly enjoyed occasions which involved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and more recently her great-great grandson.

Survivors include her son, Jim (Mary) of Helena, Mont.; daughters, Carole (William) of Billings, and Barbara Murphy (Joe) of Newcastle. Also surviving Bonnie are her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandson: Tom Murphy (Tracy) and their children, Hannah, Mallory, and Teien; Carrie Murphy, her son Kolby, daughter Madison (Sean) and their son Jeremiah; Brandy (Keith) and their children Zachary and McKenzie; and Tauna (Kiel) and their children Joshua and Caleb.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; parents, Henry and Pearl White; her sisters, Eldora, Joe, and Nora; her brother, Vernon; nephews, Fritz, Charles, Mark and Steve; and her great-granddaughter, Chava Norah.

Funeral services were held in Newcastle at Worden’s Funeral Home, followed by burial in the Mausoleum at the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings.

The family suggests donations to Weston County Health Services Foundation Friends, 1124 Washington Blvd., Newcastle, WY 82701.