Dec. 26, 1929––Dec. 21, 2017

Jeanette Ileene Kline Berdahl, 87, of Newcastle, died Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

She was born to Orval and Myrtle (Pinkerton) Kline on Dec. 26, 1929, in Wauneta, Neb. When she was 2 years old, the family moved to a homestead southwest of Newcastle.

She graduated from Newcastle High School in 1948. She was introduced to her future husband, “Stewart” John S. Berdahl, through her older sister’s boyfriend, (and future husband) Homer Berdahl, an indication the Kline/Berdahl chemistry must have been good.

The union produced four children and lasted until Stew passed away in 1995.

Jeanette worked as a secretary for several oil well service firms, including Lane Wells, Dresser Atlas, Schlaikjer Drilling, and Wyoming Oil and Gas, all the while staying active in her children’s lives and encouraging their academic endeavors.

Jeanette was active in the local community, including the Lutheran Church, the Odds & Ends bridge club, VFW Auxiliary, Meals on Wheels, PEO, and the bell choir. In recent years, Jeanette remained especially active with the Newcastle High School All School Reunions, and was on the board of directors for both Weston County Senior Services center and the Weston County Historical Association.

Jeanette was also an accomplished artist, having mastered a number of art forms from quilting to porcelain doll-making, to beading and painting. She was always involved with some craft project with one or more of her gang. Most of all, she excelled at sewing, creating everything from custom Barbie clothes to the award-winning, elaborate baptismal gowns for her grandchildren.

She and Stew and friends built a cabin north of Four Corners and spent countless happy hours each summer with an ever growing number of grandchildren, exploring the “shady eighty” and the Black Hills with them.

Jeanette is survived by her brother, Jr. Kline, and her sisters, Peggy, Joyce, and Shirley Ann. She leaves her four children, Bonnie (Paul) Kipper of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Don (Louise) Berdahl of Lawton, Mich., Ron Berdahl, Yukon Territory, and Barry (Angie) Berdahl of Forrest Grove, Ore; as well as 13 grandchildren (Kari, Rory, Cassie, John, Siri, Jens, Chelsea, Charlie, Andrew, Scott, Luke, Seth, and Hannah) and seven and 9/10 great-grandchildren (Fletcher, Taavi, Torin, Sven, Tove, Sava, Finn, and baby girl Berdahl).

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Orval Kline Jr. and Myrtle Shank; her husband, Stew; and her brother, Jack.

Burial will take place at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, S.D., this summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Weston County Senior Servi