Aug. 30, 1937–

March 24, 2018

James “Jim” Wesley Whetsell Sr., 80, of Newcastle, Wyo., passed away, March 24, 2018, at the Weston County Manor, surrounded by his family after losing his battle to cancer.

Jim was born Aug. 30, 1937, in the Whetsell Settlement in Preston County, W.Va. After finishing high school, Jim joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Merced, Calif. He served honorably for four years.

His passion in life was farming. He resided near Stockton, Calif., for many years where he farmed and worked the land. He then moved to Culpeper, Va., to be near his brother’s for several years, eventually returning to Brentwood, Calif., to live with his daughter. Jim loved to come to Newcastle to spend the summers with his son and his family.

Jim was a very kind and gentle man, and will leave a lasting impression on his family and his friends, near and far. He will be missed.

Jim leaves behind his son, James Whetsell Jr. (Julie) of Newcastle; his daughter, Victoria Ratcliffe of Brentwood; his five grandchildren, Travis Schmollinger of Brentwood, Holly Rogers (Blake) of Perry, Ga., Jacob Ratcliffe, of Virginia Beach, Va., Tracey Whetsell of Gillette, Wyo., and Danielle Levers, (Jonathan) of Brentwood. He was blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Riley Schmollinger of Brentwood, Ava Ratcliffe of Virginia Beach, Robert and Karsen Rogers of Perry, and Landon, Lacey, Lexi, and Lucas Levers, all of Brentwood. Jim also leaves behind his brother, John Whetsell of Culpeper, Va.; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Thelma (Waugerman) Whetsell; his brother, Carl; and sisters, Pearl and Inez.

A private memorial will be held at a later date in Kingwood, W.Va.

