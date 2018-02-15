HARVEY JOE “PETE” COKER

July 5, 1944–Jan. 24, 2018

Harvey Joe Coker was born July 5, 1944, in Belle Fourche, S.D., the third child of six, and second son to Robert and Louise Coker. Pete, as he was known by all, spent his childhood hiking, hunting, fishing and anything else he could do outdoors in Hulett, Wyo. It wasn’t uncommon for him to run the 10 miles to Devil’s Tower just to have something to do. He graduated from Hulett High School in 1962.

In 1962, Pete joined the Marine Corps, something he had dreamed of doing since he was 13. The Corps was a part of him forever, Once a Marine, always a Marine. He served until 1967 when he was honorably discharged and received the Purple Heart from his tour in Vietnam.

In 1964, Pete married Lynda Marie Ellett, the lady he was married to and devoted to his entire adult life! Together, they had three children: Michael Glen, now in Parkland, Wash., with his fiancée Sonya, Mark Alen, now in Federal Way, Wash., with his wife Melissa, and Michelle Marie (Shelli), now in Scappoose, Ore., with her husband Dennis. He had 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Pete worked for the Wyoming Highway Department for 30 years, helping build the highways we all drive on. Upon retirement, he and Lynda moved to North Central Arkansas on their 15 acres. Few days weren’t spent enjoying walks on their property. After a short rest, he went to work for Silver Dollar City in a variety of roles for six years. He loved his time doing jobs he had never done in his life and meeting people from all over the world. If you knew Pete, you had to know a setting right out of the frontier was a perfect way for him to end his working career.

Pete was a husband first and always, an amazing father and example to his kids, a Marine, and a very strong presence both in Newcastle, Wyo., and later in Yellville, Ark., where he moved after retirement. He was a baseball coach to many, a Scout leader, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and a man willing to help anyone in need.

Pete passed on Jan. 24, 2018, surrounded by his wife and children. A humble man from a humble beginning, few people that met him will ever forget him.

Services will be March 31st at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Newcastle.