Free Christmas dinner is a great tradition

Dear Editor,

A note of public appreciation is in order to Pastor John Anderson, the Gateway Fellowship Church, and all those who helped to put on the free dinner and program on Christmas Day at the Senior Citizens Center.

And the generosity of those who provided the many gifts and food boxes that were given away was certainly admirable as well.

The turnout was the best I’ve ever seen, and it was a great time to get together with many friends and acquaintances from the Weston County community. It’s become a wonderful Newcastle Christmas tradition.

I think I can speak for everyone and say that a most enjoyable time was had by all.

—Leonard Lang