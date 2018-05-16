Oct. 28, 1933–May 3, 2018

Dominic Peter Calvetti, 84, died on May 3, 2018, at Rapid City Regional Hospital, in Rapid City, S.D.

Dominic was born in Lead, S.D., on Oct. 28, 1933, to Cherie and Gina Calvetti.

He served in the Army during the Korean War. When he returned he met the love of his life in Lead, Patricia, and persuaded her to share her life with him. This union brought forth eight children and is continuing to bring forth new life into the world.

Dominic and Patricia began their family in Hulett, Wyo., where Dominic started as a math teacher and coach. Dominic moved his family to Rapid City to become the principal of St. Martins Academy. From there the life and career of Dominic allowed his family to travel to Midland, Timber Lake, back to Rapid City, Philip, and Bristol before he finally retired in Rapid City.

Not only did he teach a profession but he also taught through his life as a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was very committed to his faith in the Catholic church and his family life.

Dominic is survived by his wife, Patricia; brother, Lawrence Calvetti (Grace); three sons, Tony, Michael, and David (Chantel); five daughters, Diana (Larry), Theresa (Jack), Mary (John), Gina, and Angie; 37 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one grandchild, Trey Furlow.