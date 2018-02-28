Sept. 29, 1940–Feb. 23, 2018

Connie Kay (Collins) Jones of Spearfish, S.D., joined the choir of angels, surrounded by her loving husband and family, on Feb. 23, 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Connie Kay Collins was born Sept. 29, 1940, at McMinnville, Ore., to William F. “Frank” and Mildred (Birkeland) Collins. She attended one year of school in a rural school near Gaston, Ore., before moving with her family in 1947 to Dupree, S.D. She attended the rest of her elementary and high school education in Dupree, graduating as valedictorian of her class in 1958. She attended Northern State College in Aberdeen, S.D., earning a one-year certificate in business.

On Aug. 2, 1959, she married William Neal (Bill) Jones, in the United Church of Christ in Dupree. They were blessed with three children, Terri, Jeff and Susie. During their 58 years of marriage they lived in Canistota, Brandon and Milbank, S.D., and Cokato, Minn., returning to Milbank where Bill began a 30-year career as a salesman with Dakota Granite. Connie worked as a bookkeeper, an income tax preparer and volunteered at a local newspaper. When the children were grown, she traveled with Bill across many states, making lifelong friends along the way.

In 1992, they purchased a townhouse in Spearfish, S.D. A few years later they purchased a second home in Sun City, Ariz., where they spent their winters. In 2016 they sold their Arizona home and returned to Spearfish, leaving behind the home they so enjoyed, but bringing with them the memories of the fun times they had and good friends they made while living there.

Connie is survived by her loving and caring husband, Bill; their children, Terri (Cecil) Harrison, Colorado Springs, Colo., Jeff (Kathy), Milbank, and Susie (Brad) LaCroix, Newcastle, Wyo.; grandchildren, Adam Jones, Sioux Falls, S.D., Morgan Jones Milbank, and Shenae and Sierra LaCroix, both of Newcastle; sisters, Donna (Doug) Stanford and Jean (Allen) Reede and sister-in-law Joyce Collins, all of Spearfish; one aunt, Susan Birkeland; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her precious granddaughter, Millicent Harrison; and brother, Bill Collins.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 1, at the United Church of Christ in Spearfish.

