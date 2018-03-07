CLT is still going strong

Theresa and Randy Hershey have been operating CLT Flooring and Furnishings for 34 years in Newcastle, and the couple has always aimed to provide an array of products and services to do their part to keep customers in town and shopping local.

The duo started their business in a 20-by-30-foot building located next to the old Taco Johns at 531 W. Warren St. before moving to a 3,000-square-foot building at 330 S. Summit Ave. in 1986. Theresa said that the couple bought the current building at 1600 W. Main St. in 1991. It had been a furniture store since the 1950s.

“We built the addition with the money from selling the old building, adding a 10,000 square-foot showroom and storage space,” Theresa said.