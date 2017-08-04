City: Dog laws are important to public safety

With confirmed cases of rabies in the area, it is as important as ever that citizens remember to vaccinate, license and keep their animals on a leash or in an enclosed area. Newcastle has always had a dog problem, according to Police Chief Jim Owens, and current times are no different.

A number of ordinances on the city’s books specify which animals are allowed in the city and the requirements the owners of those animals must meet.

At their July 17 council meeting, city officials stressed the need for residents to remember the laws specifically aimed at dogs. City Attorney Jim Peck said that the incidents involving unlicensed dogs within city limits has increased. The city should consider some sort of public notice to remind citizens of the dog ordinances and the requirements for licensing, vaccination and securing a dog by enclosure or leash on the owner’s property, he said.