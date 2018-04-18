Feb. 26, 1957–April 5, 2018

Casey Ray Harney of Henderson, Nev., passed away unexpectently at his home on April 5, 2018. He was born in Lusk, Wyo., on Feb. 26, 1957, son of Raymond and MaryAnn (Vroman) Harney. They lived in Clareton, Wyo., where he attended a small country school. He then went to Newcastle, Wyo., for junior high and high schoool.

Casey joined the Marine Corps Feb. 26, 1974. He went to boot camp at 29 Palms, Calif., and was assigned to Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, N. C., later in 1974. Casey married Julie Quick in 1975 in Newcastle, and reported to Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, Hawaii, assigned as a radio technician. Julie joined him later in Hawaii, and two daughters were born. He enjoyed rodeoing with the Marine team. He also rode in the Pendleton Rodeo in Oregon. They returned to Wyoming in 1978 to work in the oil field. He attended Casper College and Northeastern Wyoming College Community on his GI Bill, obtaining an Associates of Arts degree. Casey and Julie divorced in 1990. He then moved to Spearfish, S.D., where he graduated from Black Hills State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree with the college of Applied Science and Technology. He obtained degrees in math and physics, becoming a high school math teacher in Clark Fork, Idaho. He taught all the math classes along with coaching wrestling and football. He began his sailing obsession on Lake Pend Oreille, Idaho. He and partner Debra (Wellman) Harney moved to Henderson, Nev., in 1999, and began teaching at Roy Martin Middle School and several high schools, ending at Basic Academy, which was close to his home. He enjoyed teaching several different math classes, making sure his students were successful in passing his courses and graduating from high school. He attended the University of Nevada at Las Vegas where he earned his Masters Degree in Education-plus 32 hours. He married Debra in February of 2000. He later replaced sailing with running, becoming an Ultra runner (any race more than 23.6 miles). He completed many 100- and 50-mile races. He would say he was on his second lap around the earth.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, horseback riding and spending time in the Big Horn Mountains of Wyoming from the days of his youth through adulthood with his children and grandchildren. He loved growing up in Wyoming. He was very excited about his plans this summer to build a second home and playing with his new tractor in Show Low, Ariz. He spent many hours traveling to visit friends, family and going above and beyond to watch his beloved grandkids grow up.

Casey was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and MaryAnn (Vroman) Harney; three infant siblings; three brothers, David Billings, Kenton East, Danny Jean Billings; and a nephew, Cody Schmidt.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Harney; three daughters, Dusti, and Becky (Eric Saunders) of Gillette, Wyo., and Melissa of Pittsburgh, Penn.; two sons, Tom of Henderson, Nev., and Matt (Brena) from Las Vegas, Nev; beloved grandchildren, Brayden, Connor, Garrett, Kyler, Shelbi, Zaelur and Hadley; siblings, Randy (Rexanne) East of Texas, Sandy (Randy) Schmidt of Wyoming, and Vicki (Dell) Chase of Wyoming; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held at Palm (Boulder Highway) Mortuary on April 11 from 4-7 p.m., with the service at 6 p.m. Another service is being planned for July 2018 to be held in Wyoming.