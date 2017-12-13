Bring back those beautiful bells

Dear Editor,

Again, a note of gratitude to all those who beautify our community with their lighted Christmas displays both in town and in the county. Your time, efforts and expense is appreciated. Christmas just wouldn’t be Christmas without Christmas lights and Christmas music.

But speaking of music, it was with disappointment that we read about the cancellation of the community Christmas cantata in this newspaper a few weeks ago. Attending the cantata and handbell choir performances has been the highlight of the Christmas season for several years now.

The reason for its absence this year are certainly understandable; but the joy it brought us and the sprit of Christmas that it expressed will definitely be missed. We all look forward to the return of the cantata and handbell choir in the years ahead.

—Leonard Lang