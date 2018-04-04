Youth protest is making no difference

Dear Editor,

The Progressives are very adept at mobilizing and brainwashing the youth to perform their demonstrations.

The continous dialog about gun control has little affect except from the media.

The shootings are not being done by anyone who would be stopped by the proposed controls. None of the shootings have been done by a member of the NRA or a person who would be likely to submit to the controls.

If the youth want to demonstrate, they could pick a topic where they might make a difference. There are eight fatalities a day caused by texting while driving. There are 11 fatalities caused by abuse of alcohol.

These are two significant activities which the youth might be able to initiate changes in behavior

—Don Thorson