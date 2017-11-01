You are part of the show!

The Weston County Concert Association is inviting residents to their second concert of the 2017-2018 season. Virtuosic pianist Scott Kirby will present his program entitled, “Main Street Souvenirs” in Crouch Auditorium on November 6 at 7:00 p.m.

This program is a multi-media stage performance featuring live piano music, a spoken narrative, and a video presentation. This visual “projected” dimension of the program will accompany both the narrative and the music throughout, and will consist of Kirby’s original artwork, his video footage, his photography, and archival photos.