Wyoming will have to change its taxing habits

Dear Editor,

It is obvious that Jerry Baird does not like Trump’s cabinet, but I ask him if he would rather have a bunch of bureaucratic lawyers who know little or nothing about the industry they are to regulate, or to have a person who has been engaged in the industry, and possibly made money doing it, running the department.

Many of the lawyers use the job as an opportunity to get high paying jobs in the industry after they retire from the cabinet post.

This is about taxes and Wyoming. We have heard for the past 50 years that I can remember that we have to broaden our tax base from the mineral dependence we have. We seem to expect some large company to come in and develop a business which will add many jobs and pay large taxes but it’s not going to happen for several reasons.

We are going to have to broaden our base on our own backs by changing our tax structure. Wyoming is probably the most undertaxed state in the nation because we have depended on mineral extraction to pay our bills. Mineral taxes have to supplement every job which is not mineral oriented. For every $1,000 in taxes a person pays, he gets $10,000 or more in state service

We can start with an income tax which would start at $100,000 income level, and that would help. It might even get some money from Jackson.

We can levy a tax on the retail businesses, which would affect the out-of-state merchants who move their money to their headquarters every night and probably pay income tax in their home state.

We need to reinstate the sales tax on food. We can improve the way minerals are taxed without changing the rates.

We can change our spending habits, especially in the education sector. We became very extravagant when we were receiving millions for coal bonuses.

Wyoming is an expensive state to operate because of the distances and low population density, but we ran it before with less and can do it again. The legislature needs to realize that with the opportunity to spend goes the responsibility to levy tax

—Don Thorson