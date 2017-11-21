Wyoming Secretary of State stops in Newcastle

Wyoming’s 21st Secretary of State, Ed Murray, visited Newcastle last Friday. His schedule was initially planned around his invitation to speak at the area’s Chamber of Commerce banquet, but when the banquet was postponed, Murray said he still made the trip to connect with local leaders and governmental bodies.

During his brief stay in Newcastle, Murray made time to sit down with the News Letter Journal to discuss the Secretary of State’s role in Wyoming government and his work in the state’s business sector. He also stopped at the courthouse to check on a remodeling project that he said he has championed for funding from the state boards on which he sits.