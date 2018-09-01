Wyoming Republican Party Chairman: The Wyoming Republican Party stands united heading into the General Election

Cheyenne, WY

August 30, 2018

The Wyoming Republican Party hosted a Unity Breakfast this morning where Republican candidates up and down the ballot pledged their support to the nominees. The Unity Breakfast is a tradition in the Wyoming Republican Party, an event held the week after primary elections where candidates sign a pledge to support the party’s nominees.

“The Republican Party has always embraced spirited debate and the opportunity for Wyoming conservatives to have their voices heard in primary elections,” said Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne. “However, Wyoming Republicans stand more united than ever in support of the winners of the primary election. We will work tirelessly over the next two months to support our conservative candidates and ensure success in November.”

Republican candidates for both federal and state offices participated in the Unity Breakfast and pledged to support and advocate for the winners in the primary. This includes Senator John Barrasso and candidate John Holtz in the U.S. Senate race, Congressman Liz Cheney in the U.S. House of Representatives race, Treasurer Mark Gordon and candidates Foster Friess, Sam Galeotos, Taylor Haynes and Bill Dahlin in the Governor’s race, Senator Curt Meier in the Treasurer’s race, and Kristi Racines and Representative Nathan Winters in the Auditor’s race. The Wyoming Republican Party also reinforced their support for current Secretary of State Ed Buchanan and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.

Winners in the Republican and Democrat primaries will face off in the general election on November 6, 2018. Eathorne noted he expected Wyoming voters to rally behind the conservative values and agendas set forth by the winners of the Republican primary.

“Wyoming Republicans share a commitment to faith, family values, limited government and fiscal responsibility and transparency,” said Eathorne. “Candidates up and down the ballot – from Senator Barrasso to Congressman Cheney to Treasurer Gordon and everyone in between – have shown they are the right leaders at the right time to lead our state forward and promote our Republican principles of freedom and prosperity.”

Eathorne noted that following certification of results today, the winners in the Republican primary will move on to the general election with the full support of the Wyoming Republican Party.