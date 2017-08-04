Wyoming high schools should adopt the state’s original sport

Dear Editor,

Professional rodeo athletes win hundreds of thousands of dollars each year during the regular season. High school students everywhere should be given the opportunity to gain the skills necessary to win this kind of money. If rodeo were a school sport, the one and only heritage sport of Wyoming would be an official sport, participants would be able to learn from professional coaches, and people everywhere would learn the true meaning of rodeo.

First and foremost, almost every Wyoming-born citizen would agree that the state is known to be the cowboy state. With cowboys come rodeo. There is a little rodeo culture running deep in the blood of everyone who is proud to have been raised in the great 307. An article titled “Riding High in Wyoming” written in the Saturday Evening Post in 1971 states, “what westerners call the Daddy of Them All – the annual rodeo that provides main and motivating force behind the famous Frontier Days in Cheyenne Wyoming.”

This was a big deal even to out-of-staters in 1971. It still should be a big deal now. Other states always have and always will beat Wyoming out in other sports, such as football and basketball. However, there isn’t a state out there who could even come close to beating Wyoming in its original sport of rodeo. Therefore, it should without a doubt be added to the list of high school sports.

Members on a school-sanctioned rodeo team would have the opportunity to learn firsthand from a professional coach full-time. A common reason that rodeo contestants are unsuccessful is that they are not learning the trade from a credible source, if any source at all. Some kids just pick up a rope and throw it at the dummy with no one telling them the proper method. Others climb on a horse and ride around three barrels with no one showing them the optimal strategy. An article titled “Rodeo School” printed in Ebony in 1964 says, “they can make their dream come true by merely going on a half hour drive to suburban Robins and enrolling in Thyrl Latting’s Rodeo School.”

In this instance, kids can go learn from a professional rodeo athlete, but this opportunity comes around privately and rarely. If rodeo were a school sport, participants would have this opportunity every day during practice. Young rodeo contestants clearly could benefit from professional guidance day in and day out.

If the sport of rodeo were seriously presented to students, more people would know the real truth about it. There are too many people in this world who think of rodeo as merely a tourist attraction in the wild west. Most people get it in their head at a young age that a rodeo consists of a couple guys crawling on a bull for the crowd and a clown cracking a few jokes. A lot of people are well into adulthood before they witness a legit rodeo and figure out that these people are actually competing against each other.

An article titled “Rodeo” printed in Funk & Wagnall’s New World Encyclopedia in 2016 states that, “most rodeos are held under the jurisdiction of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.” This is the most well-known association for pro rodeo. When one who is uninformed in the rodeo area attends a PRCA rodeo, they leave knowing just what rodeo means. Overall, by informing everyone, people would know that rodeo is a serious business and it would make more students want to do rodeo.

There are millions of dollars to be won in rodeo. If only people knew this, rodeo would be a much more popular event. If rodeo were an official school sport, Wyoming could present its heritage as a school sport, participants would be taught from professional coaches, and more people would know just what rodeo is.

—Davin Tysdal