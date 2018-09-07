Wyoming Democratic Party official resigns

By Nick Reynolds

Casper Star-Tribune

Via Wyoming News Exchange

CASPER — A former national committeeman for the Wyoming Democratic Party says he was forced to resign from party leadership last month after unspecified accusations of harassment were levied against him.

Jon Gardzelewski, a lecturer in the school of Civil And Architectural Engineering at the University of Wyoming, stepped down from his role as committeeman after being accused of non-sexual harassment by fellow Democrats. Elected to the post in 2016, Gardzelewski was one of four members of the state party to represent Wyoming on the national stage, and has attended events with the Democratic National Committee on the party’s behalf.

Wyoming Democratic Party Chairman Joe Barbuto, in a statement, said that Lucas Fralick, of Gillette, will replace Gardzelewski in the role. The term ends 2020.

One of the more progressive members of the Wyoming party, Gardzelewski was quoted in a piece in Politico by liberal pundit Bill Scher decrying the involvement of corporate money in deciding elections.

“This last election cycle, there was a fire lit under the voters of the American people [who] supported a message to get money out of politics,” he said in 2017. We’re going to need them… We need the votes a lot more than we need a little bit of corporate money.”

Reached by phone Thursday afternoon, Gardzelewski said he was “forced” to resign over information he insisted was false. Saying someone has been trying to “make this a story for months,” he claimed a similar story was peddled to a Wyoming media outlet in December, but did not move forward. He added that when confronted by the party, they declined to explain to him the nature of the allegations, which he said prevented him from challenging them.

“They intentionally refused to [give me information], to protect the other person from retaliation,” he said. “To me that’s an unjust process. They intentionally did not give me a chance to defend myself. I asked from day one for an investigation. I’ve been attacked by somebody.”

“I don’t think the story is going to come out well for anyone,” he added.

In a letter of resignation to the state party on Aug. 25, Gardzelewski denied all allegations of any harassment, saying instead he himself was a victim of harassment and that the party was undergoing an “unjust and clearly prejudiced process” to remove him.

According to documents and internal emails provided by Gardzelewski to the Star-Tribune, his resignation comes after nine months of internal strife within the party and numerous allegations against him that were previously not made public. In numerous letters to the party drafted over the past year, Gardzelewski also outlines a philosophical divide between him and former members of the party over his support of Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders. In November, a social media post made by a female member of the committee highlighted what was characterized as “maltreatment” from an unnamed male colleague within the progressive caucus of the party, Gardzelewski wrote.

He brought the post to party leadership saying he “felt targeted” and said, while he had used informal language in professional conversations like, for instance, the phrase “WTF,” he would provide full transcripts of texts and emails to party leadership for inspection. Several weeks later, two additional members of the party called for his resignation on similar grounds.

Several months later, a new set of allegations accusing him of “Derelict of Duty” for missing meetings relating to personal issues, and “Harassment of Central Committee Members” were made. In a letter contesting these claims sent to party leadership, Gardzelewski wrote he did not understand the allegations levied against them because, with no names or specifics, he could not provide the context needed to answer to them.

“A person accused has a right to defend themselves against accusation,” he wrote. “A person accused has have a right to understand what they have been accused of. I do not know what I have been accused of, and cannot reasonably defend myself.”

He also added that, in meetings, he found “on several occasions that vocalizing a difference of opinion can be met with the harsh accusations such as ‘abuse’ and ‘sexism,’” adding that he found efforts to mediate the issue were “met with fierce retaliation.”

