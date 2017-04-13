Wyoming delegation sold us out for pennies

Dear Editor,

Wyoming had 586,107 residents in 2016. On March 29, our two senators and one representative (who are supposed to be our voice in Washington) sold out all 586,107 residents for pennies.

Senator John Barrasso’s vote was purchased for $63,000, or 11 cents per Wyomingite. Senator Mike Enzi sold his vote for $45,100, or eight cents for each of us. Our lone representative, who obviously hasn’t learned how much political action committees will pay for votes yet, earned a measly $18,400, or four cents for each of us.

They all sold us out by voting to eliminate an FCC rule that would have protected our personal web surfing information. This law prohibited ISP’s (internet service providers) from collecting and selling their customers’ proprietary network information (CPNI).

Supposedly, the law gave internet giants such as Google and Amazon an unfair advantage over other companies that were actually governed by this law (AT&T, Verizon, RT Comm., Visionary Comm., etc.). Google is a search engine and Amazon is a website. If a person doesn’t want to use Google or shop on Amazon, they don’t have to. The ISP’s are actually internet providers, and we all have to use one ISP or another if we want to utilize the internet at all.

Now we as individuals must call our internet providers and request that a block be put on our CPNI. If you are as upset as I am by this betrayal by our three “voices in Washington” let them know. John Barrasso’s office number is 866-235-9553; Mike Enzi’s is 888-250-1879, and Liz Cheney’s is 202-225-2311.

Maybe it is time that they be voted out of office and people with stronger backbones voted in.

—Elizabeth Townsend