WYDOT Shares Road Plans

A number of agencies across the state are experiencing decreasing revenues, and the Wyoming Department of Transportation is no different, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s District 4 engineer, Scott Taylor. During a recent visit with the Weston County Commissioners, Taylor said that revenue for fiscal year 2017, which will end on October 1 for WDOT, was significantly less than the anticipated allocations and that it was not expected to increase anytime soon.

“WYDOT will spend $52 million more in FY 17 than it will take in,” Taylor said.

He explained that funding carryover from fiscal year 2016 will cover the difference for this fiscal year but revenue for upcoming years is uncertain.