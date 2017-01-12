Wrestlers set to host Invite

A dozen teams in town Friday
Sonja Karp
NLJ Sports Reporter
Weston County’s high school wrestlers didn’t get a lot of opportunity to compete prior to Christmas because of weather cancellations, so the first weekend of 2017 provided a good indicator of what fans should expect from the squad when they host the Dogie Invitational on Friday.
It would appear the local grapplers can be counted on to give as good as they get in the Dogie Dome after the combined Newcastle/Upton wrestlers got off to a good start when they opened up 2017 with a dominant 57-18 beat-down against the Lusk Tigers last Tuesday, followed by a 12th place finish at the Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament in Douglas on Friday and Saturday.
“Things went pretty well in Lusk,” head coach Lee McCoy began. “We had a couple of pretty good matchups at 113 with Trayton Dawson and 145 with Gavin Durfee, and Jacob Rhoades at 120 wrestled pretty well and got a win. The rest of our matches were pretty mismatched however.”