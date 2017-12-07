Wrestlers have their eyes on the prize

The combined Newcastle/Upton wrestling team has started the 2017-2018 season with high hopes to finish big, but what begins as hope has a great potential to become a reality as the squad is returning four athletes who placed in the top three at the State Meet last year.

Seniors Trayton Dawson, Wyatt Corley and Teigen Marchant and junior Reid Holmes know what it takes, and have the talent to stand on top of the podium at the end of the season. Head coach Lee McCoy, who is returning for his fifth season at the helm of the co-op team, is excited with his team’s potential, as well as the effort they are putting forth as the season begins in order to reach their lofty goals.