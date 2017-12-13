Wrestlers getting up to speed

The combined Newcastle/Upton Wrestling team hit the mat rolling last weekend with three consecutive days of competition in South Dakota, beginning with a quadrangular in Edgemont on Thursday and culminating with the Rapid City Invitational Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

It took a minute to knock the rust off, but head coach Lee McCoy saw some good things from his team before the weekend was over.

“We were a little behind the South Dakota schools, because they started practice a couple of weeks before we did,” he began. “We were about a half a step behind in a lot of our matches and you could tell that three days of competition was wearing on us by Saturday, but on Friday we wrestled great.”