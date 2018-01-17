World control by the Rocking R’s

Dear Editor,

David Rockefeller, Jr., said, “Competition is a sin.” Standard Oil was broken up, and David Sr. vowed revenge. His revenge was to control more corporations and have even more power. He did this by investing one percent in companies, giving him a controlling interest on their board of directors. Arch Robert’s “Emerging Struggle for State Sovereignty,” has a two-page illustration of seven of nine of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York companies they direct. Some of the companies David Rockefeller Jr., as the overseeing head director of the New York Branch, controlled: Firestone, Northwestern Bell, Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing, Exxon; and in our area, Rothschild’s Rio Tinto affiliates: Peabody Coal and Kennicot Copper.

Twelve branches of the Federal Reserve, with 108 directors, is a vast cabal. One pyramid definition is “ to engage in (a series of buying and selling operations) during an upward or downward trend in the Stock Market, working on margin with the profits made in transactions.” Mergers and acquisitions occur during this time and produce one-world monopoly.

“The rule is to finance the education of members of the money aristocracy in the professions, business, political science, management, research, public speaking, writing and education. By placing trusted members, well trained and financed, in positions of influence in their communities, and in nearly all organizations, including the religious order and in opposing associations, it is possible to direct local, regional and national policy toward long-range objectives.” – Arch Roberts, “The Most Secret Science,” 1984.

An example is former President Bill Clinton. The dust jacket of a 1348 page book, TRAGEDY & HOPE by Georgetown Professor Carroll Quigley bears Clinton’s statement: “I heard the call clarified by Professor Carroll Quigley…” Other jacket statements: “To understand the minds that are shaping the world, read the book that shapes their minds.” And: “The powers of financial capitalism had a far-reaching (plan), nothing less than to create a world financial system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole.”

The New York Times said, on the inside cover, “Quigley’s legacy lives on not only in…President Clinton, but among hundreds of other former students and admirers.”

God destroyed the Tower of Babel, and, will do the same with the Rockefeller and Rothschild monopoly. What side are you on?

—Terry Elliott