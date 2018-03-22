May 24, 1933–March 18, 2018

William B. “Will” Jones, 84, passed away peacefully, after struggling with pneumonia, at his home on March 18, 2018, surrounded by his loving wife of 54 years and his daughter at his side.

Will was born May 24, 1933, to Harold and Sue Jones in Buffalo, Wyo. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he worked on several ranches in northeastern Wyoming. Will married Cherry Norma Reisch of Sheridan on June 3, 1963, and they have one beautiful daughter, Jacque. Will liked working for the big outfits, but found his home in Weston County, where he and Cherry lived until 2008, when they moved to Texas to be closer to their daughter. Will was a wonderful husband and father, and an excellent rancher! He was honored to be inducted into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2014 as part of their inaugural class. Will was also a member of VFW Post 2516 in Newcastle, Wyo., for many years.

Will is survived by his wife, Cherry Jones of Caddo Mills, Texas; daughter, Jacque Jones Darney and husband Mark of Caddo Mills; sister, Dixie Lee Osborn of Yorba Linda, Calif.; and two brothers, Chuck Eugene Jones and wife Julie of Sheridan, Wyo., and David Burch Jones and wife Debbie of Rapid City, S.D; as well as 14 nieces and nephews, and many close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, and one nephew.

A private farewell gathering will be held at the Darney home. At a later date, Will and his faithful dog, “Spot,” will return to Wyoming to be scattered on the land they held so dear, followed by a farewell party to be planned in Gillette, Wyo.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Will’s name to the Weston County Senior Services Center, Meals on Wheels, 627 Pine Street, Newcastle, WY 82701, or to the Caddo Mills Fire and Rescue Department, City of Caddo Mills, PO Box 490, Caddo Mills, TX 75135.