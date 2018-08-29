By Bill Sniffin

The title of this is: “If I am doing so good, why do I feel so bad?”

The title is using poor grammar – it should read: “If I am doing so well, why do I feel so badly.” Okay, got that out of the way.

This is my story as I am trying to transform myself from an overweight, out of shape baby boomer into a person that I always wanted to be.

And at the end of this, I want to tell you about four of my heroes — Jim Hicks of Buffalo, Chuck Brown of Wheatland, Del McOmie of Lander, and Foster Friess of Jackson. But first:

On July 9, 2008, I was a 62-year old man who stood 5-9 and weighed 242 pounds. This was the heaviest I had ever been.

I felt good and had recently told my wife Nancy “these are the happiest days of my life. I have a great life with a sexy wife, four great kids and nine super grandkids.”

On that day, I lay down on the living room floor and tried to wrestle with our two youngest grandkids. I had always been able to do this.

But not on this day. I could barely move. Like a beached whale. I needed some serious help to get back on my feet.

If I am doing so good, why do I feel so bad?

We had had a house full of company and had been feasting non-stop. I suppose tradition in both my wife’s German Catholic background and my Irish Catholic background says that when you have company, you feast.

We ate out. We ate in. We munched on snacks. We drank beer. It was a non-stop food fest.

When I looked at my wife, my kids, my grandkids, my in-laws, they are all average, or in some cases slim. The only person who was fat was me.

It was time to change.

Since I had been a journalist, it also seemed like a good idea to write down the details of my journey in the hopes that this story might help someone else get his or her life in order.

The above was written 10 years ago. So how did I do?

Today I am closer to 5-8 than 5-9. Gravity is not our friend. This morning, I weighed 221, which is a 21-pound loss from a decade ago. Good, but not great.

I took up a walking regimen two years ago and try to get in 9,000 steps a day. When I do that, I feel terrific.

The bad news is that I just spent four months helping on a political campaign which meant a big cut in my walking, a big increase in eating the wrong kinds of foods and lack of sleep.

Without sounding like the commercial for My Pillow, I think sleep might be the single best thing I can do, at my age, to maintain good health.

My biggest sleep problem is my wife Nancy. She shares that common problem among mature women in that they wake up in the middle of the night and turn on the TV. What a distraction! But after 52 years, I have learned to tolerate it, although it cuts into my quality sleep time.

Now about those four codgers, my idols.

Jim Hicks is 83 and recently retired from being a County Commissioner. Buffalo needs to build a statue to him for all Jim has done to build his community. He is a true Native Son. Perhaps they could name the sewer lagoons after him.

Chuck Brown in Wheatland is 82 and going strong. He runs a vibrant company, has served the state well on all kinds of boards and commissions and is a smart, caring guy.

Del McOmie is 82 and just finishing up a four-year term as Lander mayor. Always on the dead run. We recently gave him a key to the city that he loves so much. We tease him about being there when the railroad came to Lander in 1906.

Foster Friess is a youth of 78, walks five miles a day and just finished a rugged four-month political campaign. He worked everyone around him into the ground. Nobody could keep up. At the end, while everyone else was exhausted, he was fresh as a daisy.

Good health is such blessing. We all want to live as long as we can. I am on the road to improvement. By the time I write another one of these columns, I hope it will be by a much slimmer person.

Until then, good night. I am going to take a nap.

Bill Sniffin is a retired newspaper publisher who has penned a number of books about Wyoming. He appeared for author’s receptions at both the Weston County Library and News Letter Journal in December. Check out additional columns written by Bill at www.billsniffin.com. and find volumes from his coffee table book series, which have sold over 30,000 copies, for sale at the News Letter Journal.