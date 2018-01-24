Whitney shines

Speech team informs and entertains

Five members of the Newcastle speech and debate team competed in the Buffalo Tournament earlier this month, and despite leaving without a team sweepstakes finish, did their school proud by nailing some impressive individual performances.

Sophomore Markie Whitney was the big winner on the day, placing first in Senate and becoming a finalist in the Informatory category.

Not only did Whitney finish on top in Senate, she also was named as Chairperson for one of the rounds of Student Congress, which was a first for her as well.