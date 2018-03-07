Whitney just misses national qualification

The Newcastle Speech and Debate team was back in action these past two weekends as they participated in their District Tournament in Spearfish the weekend before last, and were competing in Torrington last Friday and Saturday.

At the district tournament, once again, the shining star of the team was sophomore Markie Whitney who performed spectacularly to finish second in Congress against some very tough competition.

“This is a rebuilding year, and we are pretty young and inexperienced,” head coach Michael Alexander began. “With only one senior this year, the kids performed right about where I expected them to with the exception of Markie, who knocked it out of the park!”