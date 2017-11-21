Where Newcastle has always kept its cash

The brick building now known as the Cash Box Ceramics Shop, located in block 7 on lot 10, is both unique in appearance and in its history. Leonard Cash, the current owner of the building, knows the ins and outs of the building since its construction in 1890. The building is the original structure, currently 127 years old, and it once housed the Bank of Newcastle, along with many other business offices.

Meyer Frank, born in Germany in 1853, is reported to have resided in Newcastle as of the 1900 United States Federal Census, though his name is mentioned in the local newspapers prior to that. In his research, Cash found that Meyer Frank and his brothers, Issac and Leo, came to America to help an older brother with his business, which was located “down south.”