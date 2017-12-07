Where Newcastle has always kept its cash

A Third in the Series

Leonard Cash gets a little excited when telling the story of Newcastle’s historic early bank building, which Cash now owns and operates as the Cash Box Ceramics Shop. The early history of the corner building is littered with turnover of inhabitants and changes in ownership, though the exact timing of the bank’s name change from the Bank of Newcastle to First National Bank is hard to narrow down. In some reports the names are interchangeable, and Cash thinks the bank was probably filed under both names, a thought to keep in mind as the story continues.

Moving forward into 1891, The Valentine Bakery, located behind the bank building, changed ownership, as Mr. Henry Dunbar took over as proprietor of the city bakery. Then, in 1893, Banker Frank rented a room to J. A. Jones & Co., which Cash suspects was a real estate company. At around the same time, Frank put a new front on the bank building.