What happens on FB…

The 2018 Primary Election is over, but it appears one storyline from the campaign still hasn’t run its course.

As the winners from last Tuesday’s primary prepare to take on new opponents in the general election campaign, there are calls for reform on all sides in regard to negative advertising in the primary campaign and the inability for the public to determine the source of those ads.

While we obviously share the concerns expressed over the lack of transparency involved with ‘dark money’ contributions and the oftentimes dishonest and manipulative information contained in the advertising purchased with those dollars, it is time for newspapers to recognize the role they play in making the negative advertising more effective. Then we need to take the lead on providing real solutions to the problem.

Over the final weeks of the primary campaign, we read a number of headlines about negative campaign advertising— negative flyers mailed to residents, negative FaceBook ads directed at candidates, negative emails distributed en masse— but we never really heard about negative newspaper ads.

We won’t waste time arguing about why that may have been because, in the end, it didn’t matter. We promoted those ads with news stories about them— effectively giving them a level of credibility while encouraging our readers, if only out of curiosity, to actually stop and read the negative mailers, posts and emails.

While we at the News Letter Journal personally didn’t waste a lot of time or newsprint reporting on negative advertising that appeared on other mediums, we did post stories from other outlets about it online, and probably allowed some candidates to reference it— in their own defense— in our primary election coverage.

We won’t do that anymore, and we hope other newspapers will follow our lead.

The News Letter Journal plans to implement a complete news blackout in regards to negative advertising from shadowy PAC’s in the general election campaign— particularly that found in other mediums.

In other words, we will not publish stories or letters making reference to negative advertising with unverifiable sources placed in other mediums because when we do so it only makes the problem worse. While the negative advertising that was purchased by shadow organizations in Wyoming’s primary undoubtedly had an impact on vote totals, it was the news coverage about those mailings and posts that really made them factors in the campaign.

There will always be negative advertising. We are also realistic enough to acknowledge that there will always be ‘dark money’ in American politics. Regardless of what changes in the law are actually undertaken in response to the concerns expressed over those activities in the recently concluded primary, there will always be those who find a way around the law.

Dirty politicking is nothing new, and it certainly isn’t going to go away.

In our view, that means dirty politicking is not newsworthy, and we won’t be addressing or even acknowledging negative advertising in any of our news coverage of the upcoming general election. Since the ads weren’t found in newspapers, newspapers shouldn’t take it upon themselves to try to set the record straight. If the questionable ad was on FaceBook, candidates can address it on FaceBook. If it was in the mail, candidates can address it in the mail.

When we move it from those mediums to ours, we are determining that the dark money advertising is, in fact, news.

As far as the News Letter Journal is concerned, it is fake news, and it won’t— in any way— be part of our general election coverage.