West Nile cases surface in humans, animals

By Andrew Brosig

Torrington Telegram

Via Wyoming News Exchange

TORRINGTON — Several incidences of West Nile Virus have been confirmed across the state, though later than is typical this year.

A Monday press release from the Wyoming Livestock Board reported one human case, in Fremont County, as well as seven confirmed diagnosis of the virus found in horses in Park, Fremont, Goshen, Sheridan and Campbell counties.

In addition, a golden eagle, a crow and a hawk have all been diagnosed with the virus, and mosquito breeding pools have been confirmed in Fremont, Hot Springs, Goshen and Natrona counties, according to the release. In addition to the WLB, reports were made to the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory and theWyoming Department of Health.

Jenna Meeks, assistant supervisor for the Goshen County Weed and Pest Department in Torrington, confirmed the positive mosquito pool tests in virtually all areas of the county on Monday. She could not confirm an equine diagnosis in Goshen County, based on the latest Department of Health reports she had.

The first positive test for the virus in a mosquito pool in Goshen County was the week of Aug. 13, Meeks said.

“Goshen County really has prime habitat (for any of several species of culex mosquitoes, the primary vector for the virus),” she said. “Due to our irrigation methods, and there’s a decent amount of standing water at Table Mountain, Hot Springs, areas like that.”

The culex mosquito prefers standing water to lay its eggs, Meeks said. Depending on weather conditions, the eggs can hatch, go through larval stages and pupate to emerge as an adult mosquito in anywhere from seven to about 30 days, she said.

Positive tests have been confirmed in mosquito pools from Fort Laramie, to Huntley to Hawk Springs and in areas between in Goshen County, Meeks said.

“We encourage everyone, everywhere to take precautions,” she said.

Precautions include avoiding exposure from dusk to dawn when the insects are feeding and using proper insect repellants. Also, horse owners should vaccinate their animals in the spring and seek medical attention for both humans and animals if the disease is suspected.

The local Weed and Pest Dept. has been fogging to eliminate mosquitoes in densely-populated areas outside the Torrington city limits two days per week, Meeks said. In addition, the department contracted for an aerial application of insecticide last week during the peak week for positive tests, she said.

Finding the first positive tests in mid-August is unusual in this area, and across the state, Meeks said. Typically, the first positive tests happen in late June and early July. While she can’t rule it out, it is unlikely the cooler, wetter weather earlier this spring and summer impacted the mosquito’s growth cycle, Meeks said.