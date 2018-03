Dear Editor,

Your comments in last week’s editorial, “Tantalizing Tidbits,” remind me of a comment by the French philosopher Voltaire, who said, “History is nothing but a pack of tricks we play on the dead.” (Of course he said it in French.)

We are fortunate to have Leonard Cash, Mike Jording and many others who have spent considerable effort to preserve the history of Weston County.

—Lynn Moller