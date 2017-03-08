We would like solutions instead of complaints

Dear Editor,

My wife and I moved to the Newcastle area a few years ago as we retired in Illinois. I was fond of saying “Land of Lincoln, State of Corruption, becoming a Nanny State” to any and all.

We are grateful to be out of there, a state essentially controlled by the city of Chicago, a one-party town. We had four former governors incarcerated from the ‘60’s on. As we left, there were two doing time in the big house. We have only met great people in Weston County.

As subscribers to the local paper, my attention was drawn to one gentleman who contributes often to the Letters to the Editor column. His mission, it seemed, was to criticize anything “Republican”, and that was his right.

My wife says there is one everywhere. Obviously well educated, he uses words like oligarch, plutocrat, apoplexy and more. These are words that have me running to my dictionary as I only have a high school education. I am still at a loss to understand this mans’ frame of mind and purpose in his almost weekly contributions.

I stand by his right to complain, criticize, and blame, but also think the community would be far better served should he offer solutions and answers instead. Being intelligent, I would think this “curmudgeon of Newcastle” may in fact have much to offer.

I certainly hope so. Clue us in.

I get the drift that he doesn’t care much for our elected president. I am assuming because his candidate lost, the Electoral College is at fault. Win or lose, I stand by the electoral college process. It’s about the balance of power.

Please don’t knock the American voters. We each (hopefully) vote our own conscience. That is our right.

I have never voted a straight ticket in my life. If I know nothing about a candidate, I will simply refrain from checking that box.

Meanwhile, “back at the ranch,” would you like some cheese with that whine?

—Mark J. Ukkonen