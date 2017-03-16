We must be honest with those who suffer addiction

Dear Editor,

I must say that the letters in response to my condemnation of the liquor, tobacco and addictive substances industries (for which I do not apologize at all) are puzzling in several respects. (“Addicts need the support of local Christians, March 2, 2017, page two)

But first I want to sincerely congratulate the writer for finding freedom from her addictions and giving the glory to our Heavenly Father. Thanks be to God who giveth us the victory through Jesus Christ our Lord!

I’m somewhat mystified, however, by her apparent defense of the very businesses that fostered, facilitated, and profited from her addictions. And to equate selling guns with selling alcohol, etc., is to compare apples and oranges. A gun does not inherently damage and destroy the purchaser when used as expected. Alcohol does. It’s a known scientific fact that in addition to producing a deranged state of mind, every single drink of alcohol kills hundreds to thousands of brain cells. (This is why long-term drinkers literally have voids in their brains visible on CAT scans.)

This writer certainly agrees that Christians should be supportive of addicts. But not by sympathizing with or condoning their addictive behaviors in any way as one writer seemed to imply. (But maybe I misunderstood her on that point.) We Christians should demonstrate our concern for them, encourage them that God still cares about them, and facilitate their recovery in every way possible. But the emphasis of the essay was on prevention, not the complexities of recovery. (Satan must take demonic delight in a culture so stupid that it neglects to put a fence at the top of the cliff, and then spends enormous amount of its resources to keep an ambulance at the bottom to help the few that survive the fall after most of the damage has already been done and is often irreparable.)

Addiction prevention is really quite simple: 1) Don’t allow the addictive product to be available. You can’t become addicted to a substance that isn’t there. Historic example: There were absolutely no native alcoholics until some degenerate Europeans come along and started selling them the stuff. 2) Choosing never to start. No one becomes addicted to a substance they never choose to use. What the old temperance proverb says is still true— “If you don’t take the first drink, you’ll never have to worry about taking the last one.”

Now obviously, the responders thought I was being too hard on those involved in the alcohol and addictive drug business. Listen to what Jesus said: “Temptations to sin are sure to come. But woe to the one through whom they come. It would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck and he were cast into the sea than that he should cause [the Greek word used here means ‘to entice’] one of these little ones to sin.” (Luke 17:1-2 NEB) Drowning someone who seduces others into sin sounds pretty harsh to me. Jesus said it, not me.

So clearly, it is a sin to tempt others to sin. And if Christ pronounces a woe on someone for what they are doing, it’s blatantly evident that without repentance and reformation they will end up in the Lake of Fire and have no part in His kingdom of eternal peace and harmony. (Does liquor help produce a society of peace and harmony here? Obviously not. Then it will have no place in the earth made new.)

Contrary to appearances, thoughtful people will discern that this writer truly loves (cares about) those involved in these despicable enterprises. He cares about them enough to warn of them exactly what their fate will be if they continue in their wicked ways. Few things would make this writer happier than to realize the conversion of these liquor dealers and have them eternally saved at last. But to leave people who are on their way to hell ignorant of their true moral condition before God would be the height of hateful indifference toward our fellow man.

In describing the attitude of nature Christians and the ministry of Jesus, one Bible commentator has written: “We are required to be Christ-like toward our enemies; but we must not, in order to have peace, cover up the faults of those we see in error. The world’s Redeemer never purchased peace by covering iniquity or anything like compromise. Though His heart was constantly overflowing with love for the human race, He was never indulgent to their sins. He was a stern reprover of all vice.” Why was Jesus a stern reprover of all vice? Because he loved them enough to tell them the truth.

They couldn’t handle the truth. Can we?

—Leonard Lang