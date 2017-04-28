We don’t need a day

We want to thank the residents who attended the highway cleanup event held at the stateline to commemorate Earth Day last weekend, and helped ensure that those travelers who approach from the east this summer will have a favorable first impression of our community.

While the event wasn’t well attended, we hope those who were unable to attend will be encouraged by the example set by last week’s cleaners (and the countless others who labor along roadways at this time of year as part of other Adopt-A-Highway efforts in this county).

There is still plenty of work to be done along our roads and in our public areas, not to mention the numerous ‘sprucing up’ projects on private property, and there is still plenty of time to do it.

Residents often complain that local government needs to be more involved in efforts to clean up Newcastle, but we have often felt that city beautification is one area where citizens have the ability to make a significant impact with little to no assistance from the government, and with budgets tight across Wyoming this would be a great time to give that theory a try.

So don’t wait for a special day. Grab a friend or two and take on your own clean up project somewhere in or around town (even at your own house) on a day that works for you. It is getting green fast, and a little elbow grease is all it would really take to make Newcastle shine this summer.