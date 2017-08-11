We are forfeiting our greatest achievement

Dear Editor,

We should start with a mini-glossary:

Politics: The art or science concerned with winning and holding control over a government.

Democracy: government by the people; esp: Rule of the Majority.

Tyrant: an absolute ruler unrestrained by law or constitution

Benighted: Existing in a state of intellectual, moral and social darkness.

The above brought to you courtesy of Websters Seventh New Collegiate Dictionary.

Presently, someone, not selected by the majority, is holding control over our government.

The benighted part of our population is delighted with this outcome. The majority is not. Many changes are anticipated. Some may be brutal.

Do we attribute these changes to the new tyrant? Is that motley crew supporting the new Tyrant to blame?

Who did this to us? Sorry, it was none of the above! We did it to ourselves.

We who hate talking politics contributed to this upset! We who snickered or cheered at the proposal/promise of building a “great wall“ between us and Mexico. But, our greatest malfeasance was doing nothing!

We have given away one of mankind’s greatest achievements: our own government!

There is just no telling what kind of damage a serial bankruptee (34 at last count) can do to us.

It could be that he is incapable of recognizing the truth, much less telling it.

—Jerry Baird