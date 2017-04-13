We are being duped by false reports from Syria

Dear Editor,

In response to last week’s letter, “The world really may be heading for another big war,” on page 2:

We don’t need Time Magazine quoting Mr. Gorbachov to see the writing on the wall. Anyone with a functioning brain cell can recognize the inevitability of war if we don’t rid ourselves of the same leftover oligarchs and politicians that rule our country.

How many of our whistleblowers and truth seekers have died or are living in fear of their lives because the Israeli controlled media vilifies them and perverts their real intent and purpose?

Yes, a one party state is a dangerous state of affairs, and the current administration is being manipulated by the same shadow government that controlled the previous administrations. If you think a Shillary rule would be any different, you’re sadly mistaken.

Yesterday’s U.S. attack on Syria in response to another false flag operation by (coalition) U.S., Israel, Turkey, U.K., Saudi, Quatar backed rebels is another example of our blind ignorance. And of course the rebels made another instant advance.

The Syrian air strike was not delivering chemical weapons. They blew up a rebel supply depot containing the chemical weapons.

The last time these weapons were used everyone instantly jumped on the bandwagon blaming Russia. It was later revealed that the rebels did it, (with chemicals funneled through Turkey) but that was downplayed.

When we or our coalition forces slaughter large numbers of civilians, it gets only a passing glance, if anything at all. Every time we direct airstrikes on a given location, instantly our supported rebels make a full on charge to take over the area.

How is it that we somehow (accidentally) dropped a huge trove of weapons and ammo right dead in a supposedly enemy rebel camp? How is it from one day to the next we can’t decide if we’re fighting ISIL or Al Quaida? Who’s marketing/buying the oil they steal? Why are we unwilling to determine the truth of the latest chemical use and go off half-cocked, so by the time the truth is exposed it too will be lost in the shuffle?

If you notice, Israel, Turkey and the U.K. are offering full-on approval of the U.S. strike, with Turkey even offering assistance. Like cockroaches, the warmongers are quick to scurry around, trying to escalate the situation.

I think the only way to end these continual wars is to require by law that all politicians, lobbyists, and carpet-bagging corporations who reap the spoils of war have to invest all their own— and family— wealth as well as they and their offspring being the front line boots on the ground of any war they orchestrate.

—Sundai Balander