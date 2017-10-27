WCHS now offers wound care services

Weston County Health Services is now the employer of a nationally certified wound care nurse. Registered nurse Mindy Jennings has been providing wound care services through the Manor at WCHS for roughly 16 years, and the hospital will now offer the services to the public.

On Oct. 10, Jennings began working in the clinic at the hospital two days a week, providing wound care services through recommendation. Wound care services involves the treatment of wounds caused by but not limited to, diabetes, skin tears and surgery. A wound care nurse evaluates the wound, determines the type of wound and decides what an appropriate dressing would be.